Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status Shockingly Upgraded for Grizzlies-Hornets
After undergoing surgery in early July to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. was not anticipated to return until after the regular season started, after agreeing to a five-year, $240 million contract extension with Memphis.
The Grizzlies announced on July 2 that he would undergo a surgical procedure and be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, a timeline that would have placed his return around the start of the regular season. However, the two-time All-Star has progressed far more quickly than anticipated.
Jackson Returns
Head coach Tuomas Iisalo provided an encouraging update before Tuesday's preseason game, praising Jackson Jr.'s work ethic and the team's medical staff.
"I mean, he's been, first of all, I want to thank Jaren and our whole medical and performance staff for the great work that they've been doing," Iisalo said. "He's weeks ahead of schedule right now, and that's a testament to great work and his drive and his determination after having signed a significant contract this summer to have that drive to come back here in the preseason to also help the team."
The surprising return of Jackson Jr. is a significant boost to a Grizzlies team that has been severely short-handed throughout the preseason.
Memphis has ruled out several key players for multiple preseason games already, using the time to evaluate younger talent and role players.
Now, with Jackson Jr. nearing full health, the team can begin integrating one of their most important pieces back into the rotation before the regular season begins.
The 25-year-old forward averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game last season, earning his second All-Star selection.
The former Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 remains one of the league's elite defenders, leading the NBA in blocks per game during back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.
Bringing Him Back Slowly
While Jackson Jr.'s return timeline has been moved up significantly, the coaching staff plans to be cautious with his workload during the remaining preseason games. The focus will be on making sure he's comfortable on both ends of the floor while finding a balance of playing time.
"Offensively, just getting him incorporated. Those are the next steps in finding the right load here in the two remaining preseason games," Iisalo said, acknowledging that managing Jackson's minutes will be a priority.
Having Jackson available for the start of the regular season is a major victory for a Memphis team that has dealt with significant injury issues in recent months.
The Grizzlies will continue to monitor Jackson's progress closely, but all signs point to the All-Star big man being ready for opening night.