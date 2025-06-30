Jaren Jackson Jr. Makes Major Announcement Following Contract Extension
As free agency opened for all 30 NBA teams to start making deals, the Memphis Grizzlies jumped out of the gate and locked up some of their pieces with early deals. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the main priority, and Memphis signed the superstar forward to a five-year, $240 million maximum extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Grizzlies also retained their standout forward Santi Aldama on a three-year, $52.5 million deal and signed guard Ty Jerome to a contract to solidify their backcourt and give Memphis another scoring option if Ja Morant misses time.
Now, Jackson Jr. is making a big change for the upcoming season.
Jackson Jr. is switching his number from 13 to 8 for the Grizzlies. Lamar Stevens last wore the number in the 2024-25 season.
At Michigan State, Jackson Jr. wore number 2 and had worn 13 throughout his NBA career with Memphis. He averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season, and shot 37.5% from beyond the arc.
Jackson Jr. was an All-Star for the second straight season in 2025, and is now on a massive extension that locks him into a new duo with Ja Morant without Desmond Bane.
The Grizzlies are entering a new era with Tuomas Iisalo as their new head coach, along with a young core and a new backcourt featuring Ty Jerome.
The Grizzlies finished as the 8th seed in the Western Conference last season and will now look to contend yet again.
