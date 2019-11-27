VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. On Matchup With Los Angeles Clippers, His Improved Jumpshot, and Overcoming Foul Trouble
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about the importance of playing focused against a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Jaren would also speak about how he has improved his jump shot and ways that he attempts to overcome foul trouble.