Jaren Jackson Jr. Reacts to Grizzlies Teammate's Summer League Performance
There was once a point when G.G. Jackson was the youngest player in the NBA tasked with guarding the oldest.
Facing LeBron James for the first time since he was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson's young age was a talking point for both the game announcers and the Los Angeles Lakers. But it wasn't the only thing that stood out about the rookie forward.
"Ever since he's been playing, he's gotten better and better," James said when asked about facing Jackson. "I had an opportunity to watch him a lot at Peach Jam ... playing for team CP3. I felt like he was one of the best players."
Jackson went on to be a bright spot for the Grizzlies that season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and just over one stock per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. Heading into the offseason, he was determined to build on the early success he found, but a broken foot sidelined him for the first three months of what ended up being a lackluster sophomore season.
Now, Jackson is back in action for Memphis' summer squad; he shined in Game 1 of the Grizzlies' Salt Lake City Summer League slate against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Memphis walked away with a 92-80 victory over the defending league champions behind a 20-point performance from Jackson. It wasn't long before some of his teammates took notice on social media.
"Turn me up G.G.," Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. wrote on X, formerly Twitter of his teammate's performance. "Sheesh."
Memphis has two more games in Utah — a Monday bout with the hosting Jazz and a Tuesday night matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers — before heading to Vegas to join the rest of the league for NBA 2K26 Summer League.
If Jackson continues to fill the stat sheet, he's likely to find himself on the floor during the regular season, as well.
