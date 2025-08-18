Jaren Jackson Jr's Strong Seven-Word Message to Grizzlies Fans
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the newer NBA teams, as the franchise moved from Vancouver to Memphis for the 2001-02 season. Since then, the team has had talented players, including Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, and Mike Conley. However, they have just one Conference Finals appearance to show for it.
Although they finished with a record of 48-34, the 2024-25 Grizzlies team boasted some of the best talent they had in years. Led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies also had strong contributors in Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Zach Edey. However, the team will look slightly different come next season.
Memphis' Offseason Moves
As has been mentioned countless times, the Grizzlies decided to part ways with Bane this offseason in a deal to the Orlando Magic, netting them Kentavious-Caldwell Pope and multiple first-round draft picks. They used one of those picks to trade up to select Cedric Coward 11th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he was withheld from the Summer League due to injury.
In addition, the Grizzlies also brought in Ty Jerome via free agency, looking to add much-needed shooting after Bane and Luke Kennard's departures. Otherwise, this Memphis team heads into next season looking to their young players to take a step up in production, and Grizzlies star Jackson Jr. sent a message to the fans on Sunday evening.
In response to a post from the team asking fans to buy their tickets for the 2025-26 season, Jackson Jr. replied, "get tix n then get some more !" According to Basketball Reference, the Grizzlies finished 27th in average attendance last season, with only the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards being below them.
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 2025-26 Season Outlook
With Jackson Jr. encouraging fans to attend to games, what should fans be hoping to see from the star forward in return?
Well, the expectation should be that Jackson Jr. continues to be a two-way star for the Grizzlies, coming off a season where he was an All-Star and earned All-Defensive Second Team honors. While he didn't average a career-high in points, he did put up his best per 36 minutes total of his career with 26.8 PPG.
In terms of improvement, Grizzlies fans will want to see him limit his foul troubles, as he led the league in personal fouls last season. In addition to that, they'll want to see him become more of a consistent rebounder, as he's only averaged more than six rebounds per game once in his seven-year career.
