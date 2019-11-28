Grizzlies
Maven
Top Stories
News

VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. On Having Final Plays Drawn Up For Him, Winning Close Games, and #FreeJoshJackson

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies lost another close game to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 at home Wednesday night and Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds spoke to the media on several subjects including what it's like to have the final possessions of the game drawn up for him and what it takes for his team that has been losing close games to get over the hump. He would also talk about his relationship with Josh Jackson and his support for him as a teammate.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Five Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Anthony Sain
0

Today if you take time to sit with your family before a perfectly prepared turkey with all of the trimmings, make sure that take some time to reflect on the good that the Memphis Grizzlies have provided so far this season in spite of the growing pains of a rebuilding team.

VIDEO: Jonas Valanciunas On Finding His Way With A New System and Getting Over The Hump To Win Close Games

Anthony Sain
0

The Memphis Grizzlies lost another close game to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 at home Wednesday night and Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds spoke to the media on several subjects including how he is finding his way within the team's offensive scheme and what it takes for his team that has been losing close games to get over the hump.

VIDEO: Clippers Pregame - Coach Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson’s Shooting, Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson Availability, and Jonas Valanciunas Role With The Team

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor was available to the local media before their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. He would speak on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s recent hot streak from three as well as Jonas Valanciunas’ role with the team. He would also give an update on the availability of Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson.

VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. On Matchup With Los Angeles Clippers, His Improved Jumpshot, and Overcoming Foul Trouble

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about the importance of playing focused against a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Jaren would also speak about how he has improved his jump shot and ways that he attempts to overcome foul trouble.

VIDEO: Dillon Brooks On The Los Angeles Clippers Matchup

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about what the Clippers present defensively and the energy that the Grizzlies need to bring to compete.

VIDEO: Coach Taylor Jenkins On Matchup With Clippers And An Update On Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about what to expect from the Clippers, who are on the second night of a back to back as well as giving an injury update on Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant who were both listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Grizzlies Teammates Show Support For The #FreeJoshJackson Movement

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jae Crowder took to Twitter today to support their teammate Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle.

Ja Morant's Spill Sparks Interesting Debate

Anthony Sain
0

Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant took a hard fall late in the second quarter of the Grizzlies 126-114 road loss to the Pacers. He landed on a cameraman's knee that was sitting on the baseline while attempting to break his fall. Morant would later return to the game after the unexpected injury, but the situation would lead to an interesting debate.

Jaren Jackson's Hot Shooting Continued But Wasn't Enough As Pacers Ruined His Return To Indiana

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies second-year big Jaren Jackson Jr. has made a turn for the better with his recent play. Monday, he and his Grizzly teammates traveled to the city where Jaren's high school career flourished - Indianapolis, Indiana but the Pacers wanted no part of celebrating his return.

Two-Main Game: Grizz Two Young Stars Shined In Spite Of Tough Loss To Lakers - More To Come?

Anthony Sain
0

The Memphis Grizzlies weren't able to close to deal in their tough 109-108 loss at home against the Lakers on Saturday night but the Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were finally able to get going at the same time.