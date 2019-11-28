VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. On Having Final Plays Drawn Up For Him, Winning Close Games, and #FreeJoshJackson

The Memphis Grizzlies lost another close game to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 at home Wednesday night and Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds spoke to the media on several subjects including what it's like to have the final possessions of the game drawn up for him and what it takes for his team that has been losing close games to get over the hump. He would also talk about his relationship with Josh Jackson and his support for him as a teammate.