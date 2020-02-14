Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke to the media during practice for the NBA Rising Stars Game
No one predicted the Memphis Grizzlies to be playing a meaningful basketball game for their final contest before the NBA All-Star break but they would defy all odds as they would defeat the Portland Trailblazers 111-104 on Wednesday. With the win, the Grizzlies expanded their lead over the Blazers to four games for the eighth and final playoff spot.
With Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard announcing that he will miss the NBA All-Star game due to injury, I instantly started to think about who should replace him. After about .5 seconds of deliberation, I came to the most obvious decision ever. I’ll wrap it up in one sentence that should really end this whole article. Ja Morant should be an NBA All-Star - end of story.
The Memphis Grizzlies had a media availability today after they wrapped up shoot-around in preparation of their matchup with the Portland Trailblazers. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Coach Taylor Jenkins would share their thoughts on tonight's matchup and the coming All-Star break.
The Memphis Grizzlies were very busy at the NBA trade deadline trading off Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill and Bruno Cabocolo and bringing back Justise Winslow, Gorgui Dieng, Jordan Bell and Dion Waiters, (who was later waived.) Executive Vice President Zach Kleiman would speak on the team's transactions as well as the team's progress and goals going forward.
As reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic, newly acquired Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dion Waiters will be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining money owed for the rest of the 2019-20 season as well as the $12.7 million that he is due for the 2020-21 season will be paid to Waiters, allowing him to become a free agent. Waiters will also be eligible to play on another team's playoff roster being that he was waived before the March 1st deadline.
The Memphis Grizzlies seemed set to lose against the Washington Wizards down 85-75 in the final minute of the third quarter but Ja Morant would tap into 'Fourth Quarter Ja' in the game's final frame to push his team past the Wizards 106-99. Morant would score 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists. He would finish the game with his first career triple-double with 27 points 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Philadelphia 76ers entered Friday night's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies losers of four-straight games. They were starting to get criticism from both national and local media as well as 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown and star center Joel Embiid being booed by the home town fans during their introductions. The Grizzlies had a chance to extend the 76ers losing streak to five games with their backs against the wall, leading by as many as 33 points, Philadelphia would defeat the Grizzlies in convincing fashion 119-107.
