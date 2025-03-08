Jason Kidd's Honest Ja Morant Statement After Grizzlies-Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks fans couldn't have expected their franchise to be where they are now during the start of the season. Getting out to a 16-8 record at the start of December, it seemed as if the reloaded Mavericks were destined to make another run back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Boston Celtics in 2024.
However, Friday night extended the Mavericks' poor stretch of play since trading Luka Doncic, as the Memphis Grizzlies took the 122-111 win over the Mavericks to hand them their fourth straight loss. While Desmond Bane shined for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant led the way in scoring and prompted a response from Mavericks coach Jason Kidd after the game.
"He was Ja. He got to the paint and finished," Kidd shared after the game. "He took 29 shots, we tried to make it tough on him, but he made the ones that counted."
It was the fourth-straight game for Morant shooting at least 22 shots, all of which he's been under 45% shooting from the field. However, like Kidd said, he made the shots that mattered and helped put an end to the Grizzlies' four-game losing streak.
Continuing with their road trip, the Grizzlies will head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Sunday, as Morant will face off against the top pick from his draft class, Zion Williamson.
