VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Hustle Head Coach Jason March On The Josh Jackson Suspension

Memphis Hustle Head Coach Jason March took time to talk with me one-on-one for this '3 Pointer' as he answered questions about Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson's now two-game suspension.

The Memphis Hustle (11-1) are preparing for tonight's matchup against the Sioux City Skyforce (5-7) and Coach March let it be known that regardless of Josh Jackson being an NBA player that he would be handled the same way that any other player on the team would be handled. Jackson will miss Wednesday's game but will be available Saturday as the team takes on the Texas Legends.

He said that Jackson's issue would be handled internally and that he is confident that he will bounce back well from the suspension. March has praised Jackson in the past as being a leader and a great teammate, and he says that he will continue to push Jackson on and off of the court to do better.

Even though his infraction was minor in the big picture, it is still to be determined how much this will affect his overall goal of being promoted to the main roster. It's surely not a plus that Jackson missed a team practice but since no timeline or action plan has been publicized to be in place, there is also no clear indication of what the Grizzlies, not the Hustle's next move will be with him.

Jackson has averaged 22.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game so far during his assignment with the Hustle, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range.