Jaylen Brown Reacts to Marcus Smart's Instagram Post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is entering his 11th season in the NBA. The first nine seasons of Smart’s career came with the Boston Celtics where he was drafted sixth overall in 2014.
Smart appeared in 581 games (360 starts) for the Celtics, making three All-Defensive teams and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Considered the heart and soul of the Celtics during his time there, Smart was dealt to Memphis in June, 2023.
Appearing in 20 games for the Grizzlies last season, Smart battled injuries that kept him off the court. The 6-foot-3 guard will look to make a much bigger impact this season.
Making an Instagram post on Friday, Smart shared three photos.
Via Smart: “Year 11 Loading ⏳”
Smart’s former Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown commented, “You look good fam !!”
There is clearly still a bond between Smart and his former Celtics teammates. Boston won the NBA championship this past season, and Brown was named Finals MVP.
While Smart was not a part of that Celtics team, many of their players have spoken about the impact he made during his time there. His nine seasons in Boston certainly helped lay the foundation for what they accomplished.
This will be a big season for Smart and the Grizzlies as they look to make a push in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France