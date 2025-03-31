Jaylen Brown's Injury Status for Celtics vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host the Boston Celtics on Monday night, making for an interesting cross-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.
The Celtics are riding a seven-game winning streak heading into Monday's game and have won 13 of their last 14. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, have lost five of their last six, and even fired head coach Taylor Jenkins before their previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics and Grizzlies are both relatively healthy for Monday's matchup, although Boston has listed All-Star forward Jaylen Brown on their injury report. The Celtics are ruling Brown as questionable for Monday night due to right knee posterior impingement.
Brown, 28, is having a down year coming off an NBA Finals MVP. In year nine, Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with underwhelming 46.1/31.9/76.0 shooting splits.
The Celtics are looking to repeat their postseason success from last season, but Brown's consistency is possibly their biggest X-factor. The Celtics are still 12-3 when Brown is sidelined, but the four-time All-Star needs to be more reliable when on the court.
The Grizzlies have a tall task ahead of them, regardless of whether or not Brown suits up. The Celtics are one of the deepest teams in the NBA, and their 55-19 record shows it. The Grizzlies have struggled against the league's top teams this season, but Monday is a great opportunity to make a statement.
The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday night.