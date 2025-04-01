Jayson Tatum's Strong Message After Celtics vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Boston Celtics on Monday night, looking for a signature win under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo with the Celtics down their star forward Jaylen Brown. However, the Celtics boast the league's best road record, and were looking to capitalize on a Grizzlies team still trying to wrap their minds around the shocking news from this past Friday.
That's exactly what the Celtics did Monday night, taking the lead in the middle of the third quarter and not looking back for a 117-103 win. Boston was propelled by a surprise effort from Al Horford, who had a team-high 26 points off the bench to go with eight rebounds. However, Celtics star Jayson Tatum still delivered and shared a strong message after the win.
"We trending in the right direction at the right time," Tatum shared after the win. "Hopefully, we get everybody back healthy and keep this thing going. It's almost time for war."
Now in his eighth year in the NBA, Tatum has continued to elevate his game to make this Celtics team even more dangerous. While he hasn't changed much as a scorer, he's been the team's leader in rebounding and assists this season as he's become a more all-around player.
While the Celtics are cruising and looking primed for a strong playoff run, the Grizzlies enter Tuesday night against the Warriors in a must-win scenario as they're in jeopardy of falling into the play-in tournament.
