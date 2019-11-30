Too Much Gobert and Bogdanovic As Jazz Defeat Deflated Grizzlies 103-94

The Memphis Grizzlies led the visiting Utah Jazz for most of the contest on Friday night at FedEx Forum, but former Grizzly Mike Conley's new cast of characters would eventually snatch the air out of the high-rising Grizzlies.

I have been able to find a lot of fun in spite of losing so far this season covering the Memphis Grizzlies not only as a media member but as a fan but this game in particular hit differently than some of the others. Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins, who is normally fairly energetic regardless of the outcome, came out to the media for the first time with literally not much to say after speaking to his team.

“Great first half - terrible second half," said Jenkins. "Credit the Jazz. They came and played a whole lot harder than us in the third quarter, and that’s why they won the ball game.”

Coach Jenkins would also credit the Jazz defense in the second half

“Yeah, I thought they came out and set a tone," Jenkins said. "We turned over the first possession. We gave up an offensive rebound. They scored. We controlled the boards in the first half, and then the next possession, they go down and miss a wide-open layup in transition - get an offensive rebound, put it in, call timeout, come out and they continue to get offensive rebounds. I think they had [13] second-chance points in the second half or something along those lines. It’s been a weakness of ours. We just didn’t come ready to play in the third quarter, and they took full advantage of it.”

Coach Jenkins Post Game Press Conference

The Jazz defense was impeccable in the second half as Rudy Gobert began to force his will in the paint defending the rim and gobbling up defensive rebounds. Gobert would finish the game with 13 points 13 rebounds and 2 blocks.

He's a big body," said Jonas Valanciunas who was primarily matched up with Gobert. "He's always in the paint fighting for position for rebounds so ( the goal is ) just keeping him off the boards, he's great at defensive rebounds, keeping him out of the paint - he's really good." Valanciunas would finish the game with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Utah forward Bojan Bogdanovic lead all scorers with 33 points and 8 rebounds and Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder praised his team on being able to get the ball to him once he got going.

“It’s part of what we are figuring out, that at different points of the game different guys have opportunities to impact," said Snyder. "It’s a credit to our players that they are feeling the game that way. Obviously tonight, Bojan was that guy. I thought Mike did a terrific job kind of calling the game and knowing where he wanted to go with the ball.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

The Grizzlies two future franchise centerpieces Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson both had off nights for the Grizzlies with Morant having 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting and Jackson having 9 points on 3 of 13 shooting. Morant and Jackson have been the light at the end of the dark tunnels of losing that the Grizz have traveled down so far but that light can look pretty dim when the too combine for 7 of 26 shooting from the field.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Rookie Brandon Clarke provided a spark of energy in spite of the other two members of the Grizz Next Gen having dull performances. Clarke would finish with another remarkably efficient performance going 5 of 6 from the field and finishing with 13 points. The Grizzlies have one day off before traveling to take on the Minnesota TImberwoves who the Grizzlies defeated in their previous matchup.

Brandon Clarke Locker Room Comments