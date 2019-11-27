VIDEO: Coach Taylor Jenkins On Matchup With Clippers And An Update On Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about what to expect from the Clippers, who are on the second night of a back to back as well as giving an injury update on Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant who were both listed as questionable for tonight's game.