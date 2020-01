The Memphis Grizzlies lost 128-123 on the road Thursday night to the Sacramento Kings after leading by as many as 20 points in the second quarter. This has been an all too familiar trend as the Grizzlies have squandered several double-digit leads, especially on the road. The Grizzlies were predicted to be at the bottom of the league record-wise this season but now they are ahead of schedule. They have become victims of their own relative success, and now it is causing fans to be invested in wins and losses much earlier than they planned.