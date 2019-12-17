VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Matchup With The Heat, The Team's Chemistry, and Ja Morant vs Kendrick Nunn
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-17) are set to host the Miami Heat (19-7) tonight and head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media today about the matchup. We would also speak on a number of topics including team chemistry and how he is confident in Ja Morant not getting caught up in the hype surrounding his matchup with fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Kendrick Nunn.