VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Matchup With The Heat, The Team's Chemistry, and Ja Morant vs Kendrick Nunn

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-17) are set to host the Miami Heat (19-7) tonight and head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media today about the matchup. We would also speak on a number of topics including team chemistry and how he is confident in Ja Morant not getting caught up in the hype surrounding his matchup with fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Kendrick Nunn.

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies Solomon Hill Talks About Playing With GRZ NEX GEN, Having Family In Memphis and Fatherhood

Anthony Sain

I got a chance to interview Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill about his unlikely resurgence since playing with the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies as well as having family in town and his daughter's birthday.

Solo Season - How Solomon Hill Has Emerged As A Leader For The Memphis Grizzlies On And Off Of The Court

Anthony Sain

Heading into the days before the Memphis Grizzlies training camp, many including myself, assumed that Solomon Hill would be one of the odd men out as far as roster crunching was concerned. Since he was introduced to the city on Media Day, I - as well as many others, have been forced to take a 180 on him.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 128-111 Saturday night at home. They were led by Dillon Brooks with 27 points and a breakout performance from Brandon Clarke who finished with 25 points and a highlight dunk over Ian Mahinmi. Here are the Sights of the Night.

The Sky Is NOT The Limit For The Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke had a career-high 25 points on 11 of 14 shooting in a breakout performance in a 128-111 win over the Washington Wizards Saturday night. His night was punctuated by a poster dunk that the internet quickly deemed as a "career-ender" for the Wizard's Ian Mahinmi.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Historic Night Was Not Enough For The Memphis Grizzlies To Overcome The Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Sain

Jaren Jackson Jr. was able to explode for a career-high 43 points and 9 three-pointers while placing his name in the franchise and NBA record books but it was not enough to overcome reigning league MVP, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Bucks (23-3) defeated the Grizzlies (8-17) 127-114 - ending the Grizzlies two-game win streak.

Why Dillon Brooks' 20-Plus Points Stat Might Be The Most Intriguing Stat For The Memphis Grizzlies Beyond This Season

Anthony Sain

So far this season the Memphis Grizzlies (8-16) are undefeated (6-0) in games that starting shooting guard Dillon Brooks scores twenty or more points. This is, of course, an interesting stat if you only look at it at its surface but beyond Dillon Brooks, per se there might be more at it's core going forward.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 115-108, on the road last night as Ja Morant sealed the deal with a highlight in the final minute of the game over Aron Baynes. Dillon Brooks led the team with 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. would finish with 24 points and Ja Morant would add 13 points including 9 in the fourth quarter. Here are the Sights Of The Night

Ja Morant's 'Body Catching' Dunk Slams The Door On The Suns As Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks Led The Memphis Grizzlies Over Phoenix

Anthony Sain

Dillon Brooks (27) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (24) led the team in scoring as the Memphis Grizzlies (8-16) defeated the Phoenix Suns (11-13) 115-108 last night on the road but it was Ja Morant's first poster dunk of the season that put an exclamation point on the night.

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Hustle Head Coach Jason March On The Josh Jackson Suspension

Anthony Sain

Memphis Hustle Head Coach Jason March took time to talk with me one-on-one for this '3 Pointer' as he answered questions about Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson's now two-game suspension.

Memphis Grizzlies' Josh Jackson Suspension Leads To Bigger Question

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' wing Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle was suspended for missing a team meeting. This is just the latest development from a situation that in my opinion - has been a comedy of errors since it's inception.