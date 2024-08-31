All Grizzlies

Jimmy Butler Floated as Trade Target for Western Conference Contender

Could Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler be a trade target for the Memphis Grizzlies?

Joey Linn

Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Heat have had a very interesting run since signing Jimmy Butler in 2019. Losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami silenced a lot of critics who believed their ceiling with Butler was much lower than an Eastern Conference championship.

While injuries have contributed to Miami’s postseason inconsistency over the last half-decade, here is how their previous five postseasons have gone:

2020: NBA Finals loss

2021: First round loss

2022: Conference Finals loss

2023: NBA Finals loss

2024: First round loss

If Miami decides their current team is no longer in the top tier of Eastern Conference contenders, perhaps Butler could become available via trade. In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated the six-time NBA All-Star as a realistic trade target for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“The Memphis Grizzlies could return towards the top of the West simply by having a healthy roster next season, although a trade for a star like Butler to place between Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. would all but guarantee it,” Swartz wrote. “Following a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, the Grizzlies would be adding one of the best playoff performers we've seen over the past decade, with Butler averaging 27.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals over his last 39 postseason games.”

Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler
Nov 8, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) share a laugh during the first half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis has lacked high-level offensive production from their small forward position in the Morant era, and would certainly benefit from a star like Butler should he become available.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News