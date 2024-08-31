Jimmy Butler Floated as Trade Target for Western Conference Contender
The Miami Heat have had a very interesting run since signing Jimmy Butler in 2019. Losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami silenced a lot of critics who believed their ceiling with Butler was much lower than an Eastern Conference championship.
While injuries have contributed to Miami’s postseason inconsistency over the last half-decade, here is how their previous five postseasons have gone:
2020: NBA Finals loss
2021: First round loss
2022: Conference Finals loss
2023: NBA Finals loss
2024: First round loss
If Miami decides their current team is no longer in the top tier of Eastern Conference contenders, perhaps Butler could become available via trade. In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated the six-time NBA All-Star as a realistic trade target for the Memphis Grizzlies.
“The Memphis Grizzlies could return towards the top of the West simply by having a healthy roster next season, although a trade for a star like Butler to place between Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. would all but guarantee it,” Swartz wrote. “Following a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, the Grizzlies would be adding one of the best playoff performers we've seen over the past decade, with Butler averaging 27.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals over his last 39 postseason games.”
Memphis has lacked high-level offensive production from their small forward position in the Morant era, and would certainly benefit from a star like Butler should he become available.
