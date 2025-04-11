Julius Randle Joins Timberwolves History vs Grizzlies
The Minnesota Timberwolves made an unexpected splash in the offseason, trading star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle, despite coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance.
Randle has had a polarizing debut season in Minnesota, averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game with 48.2/33.8/80.6 shooting splits, but came to life on Thursday night.
The Timberwolves picked up a huge win on the road over the Memphis Grizzlies, led by a 44-point outburst from superstar guard Anthony Edwards, but Randle was right behind him. Randle dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, joining NBA legend Kevin Garnett as the only players in franchise history to have a game with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and zero free-throw attempts.
Randle, Edwards, and the Timberwolves really handed it to the Grizzlies on Thursday night, dropping 141 points on them, highlighted by an incredible third quarter. In the third period, the Timberwolves scored 52 points on 18-21 shooting from the field and 7-8 from three-point range, scoring more points in a quarter by any other team in the league this season.
Randle scored 14 of his points in that incredible third quarter on 6-8 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep, helping the Timberwolves pick up a huge road win in Memphis. The Timberwolves are now 47-33 on the season and are tied with the Grizzlies and Warriors for sixth place in the West with just two games left.