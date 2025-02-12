Kevin Durant Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to Phoenix on Tuesday night for a contest against the Suns. The Grizzlies are looking to solidify their spot as the second seed in the West, while the Suns are looking to avoid further slipping down the standings. A matchup featuring All-Stars on both sides, there's none bigger than Kevin Durant.
The 15-time All-Star was selected as a starter for this weekend's All-Star game. In his later years, Durant continues to be effective and dominant for Phoenix. Even while being involved in trade rumors before the deadline, he continues to put his head down and put the ball in the basket. Tonight, he made NBA history due to his scoring efforts over his 17-year NBA career.
Entering tonight needing 26 points to reach 30,000 career points, Durant has officially reached the elite statistical milestone. Becoming only the eighth player in NBA history to do so, Durant is the only active player besides LeBron James to be on the list.
Durant was at the peak of his scoring abilities during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 29.3 points per game from the 2009-10 season to the 2013-14 season. During that stretch, Durant also captured four scoring titles, which is tied for third all-time with George Gervin.
Even though Durant now has the 30,000 points milestone to boast, he'll now have his eyes set on chasing Wilt Chamberlain's 31,419 point mark for seventh all-time on the NBA's scoring list.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral
Nine-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Mavericks Over Luka Doncic Narratives