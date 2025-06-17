Kevin Durant Reacts to Blockbuster Grizzlies Trade
The first trade of the NBA offseason wasn't one that many were expecting, when the Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with two-way guard Desmond Bane in exchange for a haul of draft capital from the Orlando Magic to go along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. An all-in move by the Magic, they surround their duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner with a sharpshooter.
It's a tough pill to swallow for Grizzlies fans, as change was needed in terms of the roster, and Bane looked like the odd man out. Even though he's more than likely being moved this offseason, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reacted to the deal as he awaits his trade to his fifth NBA team.
"They heard this dap in Memphis," Durant commented on a post of Bane seeing Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley after the trade. After being an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks for seven years, Mosley took over as head coach of the Magic in 2021 and has a 144-184 record since joining. However, the franchise has made the postseason the last two years.
After firing head coach Taylor Jenkins before the end of the season, Bane marks the first departure of what could be several for the team this offseason. 2021 first-round pick Santi Aldama is set to be a free agent, but could be on the move via sign-and-trade. Additionally, both Marvin Bagley III and Luke Kennard are set to enter free agency.
Even though some Grizzlies fans will continue to be upset over the loss of Bane, the franchise could look to replace him this offseason through multiple options. An intriguing option to many will be Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is expected to be one of the most coveted free agent options this summer.
