Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Ja Morant Moment vs Nets
Ja Morant is widely known as one of the most entertaining and athletic players in the NBA. It's not just fans that think believe so though, but even some of his biggest peers, including Kevin Durant.
On Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, Ja Morant made two spectacular layups in the same game. It was a moment that immediately went viral and impressed everyone who saw it.
Durant was a guest on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams where she asked him about the spectacular play. The two-time NBA Finals MVP actually called Morant the most athletic person he's ever seen.
"My goodness," Durant said. "The most athletic person I've seen. I don't want to give him that because he's young and there's been a lot of great athletes in the history of sports. But come on now, to pull that off, that smooth, that easy, it's ridiculous. He's a top-level athlete."
Kay Adams then asked Durant if he could perform a 360 layup himself, to which Durant gave a comical response.
"That's when I start looking crazy and start looking washed," Durant said. "When I try stuff like that they're going to say I'm looking washed. So, I'm going to stay away from that. I'm just gonna pull up from the mid-range."
Ja Morant is a one-of-a-kind player in the NBA. After all the struggles he's gone through recently, it's great to see people remember that.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
ADVERTISING
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France