Key Memphis Grizzlies Player Gets Brutally Honest on Recent Losses
The Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in a game that the Grizzlies wish they could get back.
Memphis may have collapsed in the final minutes of the game when they allowed a De'Aaron Fox game-winner, but the damage was done far before that.
In the second quarter, the Grizzlies gave up 46 total points, around 35% of their total points scored in the game. What makes this statistic worse, is the fact this isn’t the first game they have given up more than 45 points in the second quarter, this is the second since the all-star break alone.
Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama couldn't help but show his frustration when speaking to DaMichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
"Energy is not there," Aldama said. "I can sit here and just say it's there, but it's not. It's clearly not. We're just letting teams punk us every single night, and then we make up for it and we just hope the coin flips our way. We can't play that way. We're not that team that needs a little bit of luck. We normally set the tone and we haven't been doing that."
The Grizzlies have lost four of their last six contests, which is very uncharacteristic for the highly seeded team. The Grizzlies will look to right their wrongs against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday before getting their highly anticipated rematch against the Western Conference leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
