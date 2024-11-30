Key Player Gets Honest on Future With Memphis Grizzlies
Throughout the past few seasons 23-year-old forward Santi Aldama has become a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies. Drafted at 30th overall in the 2021 draft, Aldama now averages 27.6 minutes a game for the team this season.
However, Aldama is now in the final year of his rookie contract, and he knows his future with the team is uncertain. Next season, he has a qualifying offer of $5.9 million. During an interview with Eurohoops, Aldama spoke very candidly about his future with the Grizzlies.
“For me, it is true that I am not sure that I will be here, but I feel like this is my home, and we have a very good relationship that will last for many more years," Aldama said. "But in the end, it can be a double-edged sword. There is the motivation to do better, but it can also fall into a somewhat selfish spiral. In the end, you try to play your game as best as possible and improve based on last year, when I knew my future. For me, it is about continuing to evolve individually but also collectively without thinking too much about what will happen. The reward comes from work."
Through 19 games this season, Aldama is averaging 12.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 48/30/81 shooting from the field. In the team's latest game against the Pelicans, he put up 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block on 89/100/50 shooting from the field.
Whether or not Santi Aldama's future remains with the Memphis Grizzlies, his future in the NBA looks bright.
