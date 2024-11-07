Key Player Returns From 8 Game Absence in Grizzlies vs Lakers
A disastrous 2023-24 season from the Memphis Grizzlies has left a scar on many fans' memories, as the franchise got hit with one of the worst injury bugs any NBA team has ever seen.
With what felt like the whole roster inactive at times, the Grizzlies are slowly getting all their pieces back together as they move to 4-4 early into their 2024-25 campaign.
Attempting to make a statement following their nail-biting loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers, and fans just received the best news ahead of the 8 pm EST tip-off.
After playing just 39 games last year, sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard is set to make his season debut on Wednesday night against LA.
Kennard missed the first eight games of this season due to a muscle strain in his left foot, but now fully recovered, he is ready to make an impact in a pivotal matchup with the Lakers.
In his 39 appearances last season, Kennard averaged 11.0 points and 3.5 assists per game, with impressive 44.8/45.0/88.9 shooting splits. Kennard has led the NBA in three-point percentage twice, shooting 44.9% and 49.4% in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively.
The Grizzlies are bottom-half in the NBA in three-point percentage and bottom five in three-pointers made this season, so getting one of the league's premier snipers back on the court will be huge.
