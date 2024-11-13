Key Players Receive Big Injury Updates Before Grizzlies-Lakers
While their roster isn't dealing with as many injury problems as the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies have been battling their own injury struggles to start the 2024-25 campaign. That said, an update from the team on Tuesday revealed that some key players are trending towards getting back out on the hardwood.
In a release shared by Memphis Grizzlies PR on X, it was announced that former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, the Grizzlies' breakout player from last season, Vince Williams Jr., has been upgraded to doubtful as he's started the season out with a left leg injury.
Smart has missed more than half of Memphis' games this season, as he's struggled to establish his offensive production through five games with 23.5/16.7/81.8 shooting splits on 5.6 points per game. Since joining the Grizzlies in the 2023 offseason, Smart has appeared in just 25 of 93 possible games.
As for Williams Jr., he made his breakthrough last year for Memphis with averages of 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while starting in 33 of his 53 games. Williams picked up his left leg injury in September before training camp.
The Lakers and Grizzlies last faced off a week ago, where they won at home 131-114. They'll enter this rematch without Ja Morant, who is sidelined for at least a week with injuries to his hip and pelvis.
