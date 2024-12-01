Key Starter Returns From Long Injury for Grizzlies vs Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers are set to tip off very shortly for the first game in their regular season series today. While both teams have some key injuries to starters, one team is about to receive some last-minute help.
The Grizzlies will be missing key starting center Zach Edey in today's battle against the Pacers. Fortunately, Brandon Clarke has done a fantastic job of replacing him during the team's five-game winning streak.
The Indiana Pacers have revealed that guard Andrew Nembhard will be returning from a 12-game knee injury today against the Grizzlies. Through seven games this season, Nembhard has averaged 7.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds on 39/23/80 shooting from the field. The Pacers have made an official announcement on his return.
This season is only the third season in Nembhard's career and he was expected to make a solid jump. So far, he's averaging less points and shooting worse than his usual career average, but one should expect that to increase because of the small sample size.
The Memphis Grizzlies have won five of the last six games against the Indiana Pacers, with the Pacers winning their most recent game on January 28, 2024. Memphis is a much different team than the injury-riddled one that they were last season.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral