Knicks, Grizzlies Reportedly Showed Trade Interest in Warriors Champion
The Memphis Grizzlies entered this season with health being their biggest question mark. Derailed by injuries last season, the Grizzlies missed the playoffs and selected Zach Edey with their lottery pick.
With Ja Morant and others returning from injuries this season, the Grizzlies have started the year 14-7 which is good for third in the Western Conference standings. This is despite Morant already missing 10 games, and other key players missing time as well.
Looking like a potential contender, the Grizzlies could be buyers at the trade deadline. In a recent report, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed the team previous showed interest in one Golden State Warriors champion.
Via Scotto: “Finally, center Kevon Looney drew exploratory trade interest from the Knicks, Thunder, and Grizzlies early this offseason before the organizations pivoted in other directions, HoopsHype has learned.”
Looney had an uncertain role entering this season. There was even the possibility Golden State could let him go in the offseason, as young center Trayce Jackson-Davis had seemingly overtaken him on Steve Kerr’s depth chart.
With Jackson-Davis not yet having the kind of sophomore year Golden State was hopeful of, Looney remains a valuable rotation big. That said, the reported interest from teams like Memphis, New York, and Oklahoma City over the summer suggests the Warriors could have trade suitors if they did choose to move Looney’s expiring deal.
