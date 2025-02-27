Knicks Star Expected to Make Debut vs Grizzlies
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks face off in a game that will be a massive test for both teams.
Both teams have a similar story of being a top-three seed in their conference, but somehow not getting the respect they deserve due to underaccomplishing against other top teams in the league. Fortunately for the Knicks, they may be getting some much-needed help.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the New York Knicks have upgraded center Mitchell Robinson to questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via @ShamsCharania: "New York's Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable to play and will make his Knicks season debut as early as Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. Robinson plans to return during team's trip in Memphis and Miami on Sunday."
Last season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 57.5% shooting from the field. While his numbers don't jump off the page, he's been a tremendous factor in the team's defensive capabilities.
With Robinson likely returning, the Grizzlies will likely be countering with their own center Zach Edey. It'll be an interesting chess match, considering Robinson looks bigger than Edey, but the Grizzlies big man has four inches on him and weighs more.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral