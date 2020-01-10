VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson On How San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Would Prepare For Tonight, Is This A Playoff Team?, And What He Likes To Do In Memphis In His Free Time
I got a chance to talk to Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson and he shared how he thinks that his methodical former coach is preparing for the Grizzlies tonight. He would also share his thoughts on his team and whether or not he thinks they are a playoff-caliber team. Anderson would also share what he likes to do in Memphis during his free time.