Kyrie Irving Receives Injury Update Before Grizzlies vs Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a roll, winning their last six games to move to third place in the Western Conference with a 14-7 record.
The Grizzlies have played the second-easiest schedule in the NBA so far, but face a challenging test on Tuesday. Coming off an undefeated four-game home stand, the Grizzlies leave Memphis to play the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks are led by superstar guard Luka Doncic, averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. Doncic returned to the court after a five-game absence on Sunday, leading the Mavs to their 13th win of the season.
The Grizzlies will have their hands full as they attempt to slow down Doncic in Tuesday's matchup, but recent news suggests things will get even tougher for Memphis.
After missing their last game with shoulder soreness, Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving is set to return to action on Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
Irving has been one of the league's top guards for years, but his improved efficiency as he matures has been incredible. This season, Irving is averaging 24.8 points and 5.6 assists per game with absurd 50.4/46.6/87.9 shooting splits.
The recent return of star point guard Ja Morant will certainly help the Grizzlies in this tough matchup in Dallas, but fans are certainly in for an exciting guard battle with Doncic and Irving on the other side.
