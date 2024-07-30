Kyrie Irving Spotted Working Out With Rising NBA Star
Not too long ago, Kyrie Irving was one of the most exciting young guards in the NBA. He was learning from the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Now, the 32-year-old Kyrie Irving has found himself becoming a mentor to the NBA's youngest and brightest.
Last season, GG Jackson was the NBA's youngest player and the brightest spot on an injury-riddled season for the Memphis Grizzlies. At only 19 years old, Jackson averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 43/36/75 shooting from the field. In the month of April, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 43/33/74 shooting from the field. Jackson accomplished this level of play during his rookie year, and now, he has one of the NBA's best offensive players teaching him even more.
Footage revealed by More Than a Run and Ballislife showed that Memphis Grizzlies star GG Jackson and Kyrie Irving are raining together at USC this offseason.
Last season, GG Jackson had the opportunity to play 25.7 minutes a game on a very shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team. He stepped up and came up huge, in a way that no one was anticipating at all. It remains to be seen if Jackson will receive the same opportunity next season with the Grizzlies being far healthier, but his play will contribute to legitimate winning basketball.
Hopefully, with the help of Kyrie Irving, GG Jackson will be ready for that leap next season.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA