Lakers and Grizzles Reportedly Showing Interest in Same Player

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies have eyes on this player

Joey Linn

Nov 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Video board displaying match up for the In Season Tournamanet game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Video board displaying match up for the In Season Tournamanet game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
While the NBA Finals are underway between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, 28 other teams are in offseason mode. This includes the pre-draft process, as teams are evaluating several different prospects to make a decision on what players are the best fit for their organization.

HoopsHype has put together as list that tracks all of the confirmed pre-draft workouts in the NBA, and according to their list, the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies have both worked out Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee.

Lee is an intriguing prospect, having averaged 17.1 PPG last season with impressive playmaking flashes:

The Grizzlies have been projected many places to consider drafting a point guard this year, as the organization could use depth behind Ja Morant at that position. Many of the injuries the Grizzlies dealt with last season were to their guards, as Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and Derrick Rose all missed significant time.

For the Lakers, they also could use depth at the point guard spot, as there is some level of uncertainty about the future of D'Angelo Russell. While Russell would almost certainly not be replaced by a 2024 draft pick, his potential departure would open up a guard spot on the depth chart that the Lakers could fill through the draft.

There is always a lot of overlap in pre-draft workouts, as prospects meet with several teams, and Lee is one player who has reportedly worked out for the Lakers and Grizzlies.

