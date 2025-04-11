Lakers Legend Reacts to Controversial NBA Coach Firings
The 2024-25 NBA season has been arguably the most volatile one in recent history.
Just this season alone, fans have seen Luka Doncic unexpectedly get traded, De'Aaron Fox get traded, Zach LaVine get traded, Kevin Durant get shopped without his knowledge, Jimmy Butler get traded, Taylor Jenkins shockingly get fired, and now Michael Malone shockingly get fired.
Among those who can't believe how dramatic the season has been was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Via @MagicJohnson: "I’ve been part of the NBA family for over 45 years and I’ve never seen a season like this! First, two superstars get traded in the middle of the regular season, Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, and now two coaches, Denver’s Michael Malone and the Grizzlies’s Taylor Jenkins, get fired before the end of the regular season and their teams have already secured a spot in the Playoffs."
The Memphis Grizzlies are among those teams that experienced countless shakeups this NBA season. However, Memphis seems to finally be getting the momentum they desperately needed, currently riding a three-game winning streak.
A week ago, it seemed like the Grizzlies were about to be play-in bound. If the team can figure out a way to pull out a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, they may be able to avoid that.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. EST on Thursday night.
