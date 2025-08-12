Lakers Star LeBron James to Pass Vince Carter for NBA History
The Los Angeles Lakers have been through some turmoil this offseason with superstar forward LeBron James, as there has been some uncertainty around his future with the franchise.
James, 40, is arguably the greatest player in NBA history, and his longevity is possibly the main reason for that. For the past 22 years, James has been one of the best players in the league, averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game throughout his career with 21 All-Star appearances, four MVPs, and four NBA championships.
Now, however, James could be reaching a breaking point with the Los Angeles franchise. The Lakers have shifted their focus from James to Luka Doncic, and the argued GOAT might not be as content with that as the franchise would hope.
However, despite what his future holds, whether it be retirement or finding a new team, James has already done everything he can throughout his successful career. On top of championships and MVPs, James holds some incredible NBA records.
James has already become the top scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 2023, and is now set to reach another historic milestone.
LeBron James to make NBA history... again
The NBA announced a highly anticipated opening night matchup between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors for October 21. Of course, this will be an incredible matchup between Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic against Warriors stars Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, but it will be a historic night for James.
James is set to pass NBA legend and former Memphis Grizzlies wing Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history, which will become official on opening night.
Via NBA Communications: "Lakers forward LeBron James is scheduled to begin his 23rd NBA season on opening night.
He is set to pass Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history."
Carter, a Hall of Famer, played 22 seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks in the latter years of his career. Of course, Carter's ability to play in the NBA for 22 years is an impressive feat in itself, but James has been on a completely different level.
James has not had any down years throughout his career, never averaging less than 20 points per game, and has not averaged less than 24 points per game since his rookie season. Carter holding that record for a few years was incredible, but it was only a matter of time until James passed him.