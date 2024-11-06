Lakers Star Unexpectedly Downgraded vs Grizzlies
Coming off a tight road loss against the Brooklyn Nets, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home with one goal in mind: Make a statement against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers, led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have started their first season under new head coach JJ Redick with a 4-3 record but dropped their latest game to the rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
In a vital Wednesday night game to get Memphis back above .500, the Lakers could be shorthanded.
LA forward Rui Hachimura has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of the Lakers' game in Memphis, potentially giving the Grizzlies a saving grace as they deal with their own barrage of injuries.
Hachimura, 26, has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA since the Washington Wizards drafted him ninth overall in 2019. Through seven games this season, Rui is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, shooting an absurd 57.1 percent from three-point range.
Hachimura has started all seven games for LA this season, so being sidelined Wednesday night is a huge blow for the Lakers. With Jarred Vanderbilt out for the Lakers long-term, LA's forward depth could be in trouble against the Grizzlies.
For a Memphis squad looking to get back in the win column, they need to take advantage of the Lakers' injuries and make a statement at home.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France