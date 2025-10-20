Latest Ja Morant News Provides Major Relief for Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies finsihed the preseason 1-4, dealing with a multitude of injuries but were able to win their final contest as they prepare for the 2025-26 regular season. The season hasn't even started yet, and the Grizzlies are set to open the season without Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, and Scotty Pippen Jr. from various offseason injuries.
The Grizzlies are set to open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that has built up a lot of hype recently with Zion Williamson's new look. With some tough matchups to begin the season, Memphis needs to win every game they can until they get back to full health. Luckily for Grizzlies fans, Monday brought them some much-needed good news.
According to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole, All-Star guard Ja Morant is expected to play for the Grizzlies on opening night against the Pelicans. Morant did not appear in any of Memphis' five preseason games, but it appears as though Morant will be ready to go after nursing a sprained left ankle.
How Does This Affect Memphis In The Opener?
After Ty Jerome left the game against the Miami Heat with a calf injury, there was a chance that Memphis would have to start either rookie Javon Small or second-year guard Cam Spencer at point guard against the Pelicans. Jerome's status is still to be determined, but Pippen Jr. being sidelined was already creating depth problems.
Even though Morant is coming off an injury, the Grizzlies are going to have to rely heavily on Morant in the opener. While he's likely to see a mix of Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado as his primary defender, Morant is the clear best guard in this matchup and Memphis and Tuomas Iisalo will have to take advantage of that accordingly.
Morant faced the Pelicans three times last season, scoring 32, 27, and 25 points in those contests. While it's a new-look team and the Grizzlies could struggle with spacing is Jerome is sidelined, playing the Pelicans is an opportunity for Morant to matchup with the only player drafted ahead of him in 2019 in Williamson.
While Morant can certainly shoot the ball when needed, he'll be at his best when receiving screens and or attacking downhill against New Orleans. A Pelicans team that will likely look to play with a lot of pace this season, Morant can look to control the game for the Grizzlies if he's able to consistently attack the basket and get to the free throw line.
Tip-off between the Pelicans and Grizzlies on Wednesday night is set for 8:00 p.m. EST at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.