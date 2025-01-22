Latest Report on Jimmy Butler Trade to Memphis Grizzlies
Amid the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler drama, a few teams have emerged as real candidates to add the six-time NBA All-Star to their roster. While the 35-year-old star is not helping his trade value at all, he could be a great addition to any team with championship admirations.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports brought up the idea of the Memphis Grizzlies making a move for Jimmy Butler, but reports the Miami star would not reciprocate the same interest in a potential trade.
"From my understanding, Butler doesn’t want to go to Memphis because there’s no confidence they’d give him a long-term contract, so he could just be a rental," O'Connor said.
While Butler might not want to go to Memphis, if the Grizzlies feel like they could win a championship by pairing him with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., they could send an offer regardless. O'Connor continues to talk about how a trade between Miami and Memphis could work.
"But because his value is so deflated, and Miami might just want to take the best offer available, maybe Memphis could still make that best offer," O'Connor said. "With Smart, Clarke, and Kennard, that works salary-wise, plus some number of picks. Jimmy Butler would be a great fit for this roster. Do you think that would be worth the risk for this young Grizzlies team that still has a future geared towards making moves? Or do you think that’s too shortsighted for them?"
Adding Butler to the Grizzlies would be an interesting experiment, and it is likely better that they would not be locked in long-term with the aging star. Butler has postseason experience that could truly help this young Memphis squad with hopes of a deep playoff run.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral