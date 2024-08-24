Latest Update on Lawsuit Against Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's legal battle over a 2022 altercation continues into 2025 as court proceedings focus on his self-defense claim.

Jan 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The ongoing legal matter involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will extend into its third year, with the court case surrounding his involvement in an altercation with a teenager during a 2022 pickup basketball game now set to continue into 2025. The case, originally filed in September 2022, has been marked by numerous delays, attorney changes, and a series of legal motions.

The altercation occurred at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee, during a pickup game where tensions escalated, leading to a physical confrontation between Morant and then-high school player Joshua Holloway.

The incident involved Holloway allegedly hitting Morant in the face with a basketball, which led to Morant responding with a punch. Morant’s defense team has maintained that the punch was an act of self-defense, citing that Holloway was in a "fighting stance."

During a crucial hearing in December 2023, Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney ruled that Morant would be permitted to argue self-defense, noting that witness testimony characterized Morant's punch as a "chin check" rather than a severe blow.

Judge Chumney pointed out that Holloway did not appear visibly injured or disoriented after the punch and was able to drive himself home, supporting Morant's claim.

In April 2024, Holloway’s legal team saw significant changes, with his previous attorneys withdrawing due to a conflict of interest, leading to the hiring of Stephen Leffler. Leffler, who also represents a former Memphis police officer in the Tyre Nichols civil case, requested additional time to familiarize himself with the case.

The next court proceedings are scheduled for November 22, 2024, where new evidence may be introduced. The second phase of the immunity hearing, where Holloway's legal team will challenge Morant's self-defense claim, is set to begin on January 7, 2025.

