LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Gets Honest on Ja Morant's Limitations
Ja Morant has proven to be one of the most electrifying players in the NBA since entering the league in 2019. Over the last few years, he has risen to superstardom as a point guard, taking over as the undisputed face of the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, while Memphis made the playoffs last season, Morant had a down year in terms of statistical output. He averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists across just 50 games due to injuries. In a first-round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 6-foot-2 star missed Game 4 after suffering a hip injury.
Now, the Grizzlies are entering the 2025-26 season fully healthy and ready to make a deeper postseason run, but they'll have to do so in a crowded Western Conference. Nearly every team in the West improved this offseason, while Memphis ended up trading away star wing Desmond Bane.
Iman Shumpert, a former NBA champion and teammate of LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, believes just one thing will stop Morant from returning to an All-NBA team this season.
It's something that plenty of stars deal with, but Shumpert knows just how good the 25-year-old can be when healthy.
"When you talk about somebody that is that athletic, the only thing that can stop him is ... I don't even want to say it," Shumpert said, referring to injuries. "That's the only thing that can stop him from being on the court and showing us what we want to see. He's in love with the game and that's apparent, no matter when you see him playing basketball.
"Even when he's stopped himself, when he returns to the court, give me Ja."
Over the last two seasons, Morant has appeared in just 59 regular-season games. In the 2023-24 season, injuries plagued the Grizzlies as they went 27-55, which allowed them to take Zach Edey with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Jaylen Wells also showed promise in his rookie season, joining Edey on the All-Rookie First Team.
Now, while Memphis is ready to make some noise, the team will have an uphill battle. However, we've seen the Grizzlies stand out in the West, as they captured the No. 2 seed in the conference in both 2022 and 2023. They have the talent and system to turn heads, but like Shumpert said, it can only happen if Morant is healthy.
