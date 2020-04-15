Daily Cover: LeBron James Seeks Closure Amid NBA Suspended Season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were regarded as one of the best teams in the NBA this season. With the best record in the western conference, it appeared the Lakers were prepped for a deep playoff run. That was all before Adam Silver suspended the regular season to combat the spread of the coronavirus. SI senior writer Chris Mannix discusses LeBron James' first years in a Laker uniform and why a championship could be the ultimate stamp on his already impressive resume.

In the event that the season does resume, James' Los Angeles Lakers team would likely meet up against the Memphis Grizzlies if the playoff format remains the same and there is no regular season.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

