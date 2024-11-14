LeBron James Makes Bronny James Statement After Grizzlies-Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James made NBA history against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, becoming the oldest player ever with three-straight triple-doubles. More importantly, the Lakers secured another victory, improving to 7-4 on the season.
Asked about his historic achievement after the game, James told reporters he is just taking what the defense gives him - which is nothing new.
“Just being very patient and taking what the defense gives me,” James said in the locker room after LA's 128-123 victory. “I’ve been doing it for a while, so I understand time and score. I understand the waves and the swings of the game. So it’s nothing new to me.”
James was also asked about a moment with his son, as Bronny James was seen celebrating with him throughout the fourth quarter and after the Lakers secured the win.
“That’s a pretty cool feeling,” James said. “It’s my job to continue to set the example for him, for sure. I’m at the latter stage of my career and he’s at the beginning. So I gotta go out and set the example every single night… It’s always great to be able to do anything out on the floor and to look over there and see him is super rewarding.”
Bronny has appeared in six NBA games and one G League game since being selected 55th overall by Los Angeles. The 20-year-old former USC guard is just getting started in professional basketball, and his father wants to set a good example.
