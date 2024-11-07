LeBron James Makes History in Grizzlies vs Lakers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers tipped off on Wednesday with a highly-anticipated matchup between star point guard Ja Morant and future Hall of Famer LeBron James.
This Western Conference battle in Memphis is much more significant than many think, as Lakers' LeBron James reached a huge milestone.
LeBron James has become just the sixth player in NBA history to reach 1,500 regular season games played, joining legends Robert Parish, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki, and John Stockton.
Including the postseason, James has played 1,787 games, good for the third-most all-time. This regular season feat proves his incredible longevity, which is even more amazing considering he is still playing at the highest level.
The 39-year-old superstar is in his 22nd NBA season, looking to notch his 21st consecutive All-Star appearance this year. Through seven games this season, LeBron has averaged 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists with a career-low 15.9 field goal attempts per game.
James' volume has dipped this season, but many have not been fooled as his on-court product is still toward the top of the league. If James does not miss much time this season, he will be set to pass Kareem for second on the all-time NBA regular season games played list and will be in line to pass Robert Parish next year for first.
The Grizzlies are certainly looking to spoil James' historic night in Memphis, attempting to get back in the win column to move above .500 on the season.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Opens Up on Special Relationship With Yuki Kawamura
Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Two Star Players