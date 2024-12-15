LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers-Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Western Conference second seed Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena. Without LeBron James for the last two games as he was away from the team due to personal reasons, LA went 1-1 to move its overall record to 13-12.
James has been away from the Lakers due to an excused personal absence, but he has also been appearing on the injury report with left foot soreness. The Lakers have released their injury report for Sunday’s game against Memphis, and James is again listed, but this time with left foot injury management.
James’ official status is questionable with this injury designation, which means he may or may not be back with the team at this point. The upgrade to questionable would give reason to believe that James may be back with the Lakers, but there is also a chance he is not ready to play.
Memphis has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, owning a 18-8 record entering play on Sunday. While the Lakers were near the top of the Western Conference standings early in the season, they have been struggling since, and now sit in 10th place.
The Lakers will need a healthy and available James if they want to get back into the top-six and avoid the play-in tournament.
