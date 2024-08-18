Legendary NBA Defender Gets Honest About Guarding Kevin Durant
Tony Allen may have never won Defensive Player of the Year, but very few players in modern NBA history have more respect as a defender than him. Legendary players like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant have both called Allen the toughest defender they've ever encountered in their careers. That respect also goes both ways.
During a recent interview on the Chris Vernon Show, Tony Allen revealed just how difficult it was to guard Kevin Durant in his prime. In Allen's own words, there was no way of guarding Kevin Durant once he started backing you down for a turnaround jump shot.
"Once he turns his back and backs you down, the turnaround jump shot is there," Allen said. "You ain't blocking it. If you rise up, he's beating by about 7 or 8 inches on the pull-up. When he drives, he's definitely going to get the call because he's frail and if you too physical, it's like, 'Aite ref, this is my move, I get this freedom of space.' He was tough when the pick-and-roll came, because if you went under it's like a layup."
Many have considered Kevin Durant one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. His combination of size and skill makes him an unguarable cover to almost every one in the league. Most times, it's more about Kevin Durant having a bad game than it is about him actually being stopped. No one can tell you that better than Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen.
