Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Ex-Grizzlies Starter
The 2023-2024 NBA season was a blur for the Memphis Grizzlies. It was one that saw the team play a record number of players through a season defined by injuries. The silver lining was that it gave many players a chance to start on an NBA team for the first time in their careers. One of those was center Trey Jemison.
After starting 14 games with the Grizzlies last season, Jemison has officially signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers made the move official in a press release.
"Jemison III (6’11”, 275) joins the Lakers after suiting up in 16 contests for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes. The 25-year-old appeared in 25 games (14 starts) combined for the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season, averaging 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 22.9 minutes. In NBA G League action last season, Jemison III started all 25 regular season and Tip-Off Tournament games for the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 10.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.6 minutes."
Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed that he wanted to experiment with more two-big lineups while Anthony Davis is on the floor, and Jemison could potentially be used in those experiments. Previously, the Lakers have seen great success while operating with two bigs on the floor.
Jemison knows that his spot on the Lakers could lead to much bigger opportunities in his NBA career. With that mindset locked in, he's hopeful to have a real shot on the team.
"I gotta be a dog, man," Jemison said. "Just bring great energy on the bench, games, talking loud. Be physical man. Just be extremely physical, just help, you know what I'm saying? I'm not here to be a superstar, I'm not here to score a lot of points; rebound, block shots, play defense."
