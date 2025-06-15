Magic Release Statement on Shocking Desmond Bane-Grizzlies Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic hit the ground running for the NBA's offseason, becoming the first teams to make a trade, and it was a shocking one. The Grizzlies sent out Desmond Bane in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four future first-round picks, and one future first-round pick swap.
It was a high price to pay for Orlando but one that they think will help them compete in what projects to be a very weak Eastern Conference next season.
The trade has already become official, and the Magic released the following statement about the deal.
"We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond to the Orlando Magic family,” said President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. “Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league, and we look forward to his shooting, IQ, and wide-ranging skill set in helping our team take a step forward. Desmond’s character is held in high regard across the league and we believe he will fit seamlessly with our existing players both on and off the court.
Bane is coming off a season averaging 19.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.3 APG while being a 41% shooter from three for his career. Orlando desperately needed some perimeter shot-making, as Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are best attacking the basket, and Bane should provide that in spades.
The Magic had just signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets on a three-year, $66 million deal to be a 3-and-D option on the wing, but he was lackluster, only averaging 8.7 PPG while shooting just 34.2% from three. Whether or not the team has Him and Cole Anthony in their future plans is yet to be known.
