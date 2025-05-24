Major Consequence of Jaren Jackson Jr. Missing All-NBA Team
On Friday, the NBA announced their All-NBA teams, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell getting First Team honors.
The 100-voter panel made 15 players very happy with the All-NBA nod, but the select players sitting on the outside looking in are certainly not as pleased. Not only is it crushing for an NBA star not to get All-NBA honors, but it could also cost them a huge payday.
Memphis Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. finished on the outside, receiving 55 total vote points, which is the second-most of any player that did not make an All-NBA team.
Jackson Jr. continues his trend of All-NBA snubs, but it costs him this year more than ever. If Jackson Jr. were to have made an All-NBA team this year, he would have been eligible to sign a supermax contract extension. Now, his potential extension is cut down significantly.
Jackson Jr. is still eligible to sign a standard veteran extension this offseason, which is worth around $147 million over four years.
The Grizzlies could look to renegotiate Jackson Jr.'s salary next season and then extend him, or they could let him hit 2026 free agency and re-sign him for more money then. Regardless, missing out on All-NBA honors cost the two-time All-Star big man a lot of money.
Jackson Jr. has undoubtedly been one of the NBA's top big men over the past few years, but he has yet to make an All-NBA team. Even when he won NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season, voters still left him off their All-NBA teams. Fortunately, however, the Grizzlies do not have to contemplate giving Jackson Jr. a supermax extension, when he may not even be worthy of one.