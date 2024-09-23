Major Derrick Rose News Receives Important Update
The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Derrick Rose on Monday evening in what was a very surprising move. With just one week left until training camp begins, everyone fully expected Rose to be a part of Memphis' team heading into the season.
According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, who covers the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, Rose reportedly requested that the Grizzlies let him out of his contract.
"My understanding on Derrick Rose, per sources familiar with the matter: Memphis let Rose out of his contract," Ian Begley repored on social media Monday. "Look for Rose to prove an update on what’s next for him later this week.
Begley continued: "The Athletic earlier reported that Memphis is waiving Rose. League sources confirm that development, as it’s technically accurate. But the fact that the Grizzlies let Rose out of his deal is an important distinction."
It is interesting to hear that Derrick Rose is already planning some kind of announcement or update later in the week. Many people on social media are speculating that the 2011 MVP and three-time NBA All-Star is going to retire, but there's nothing reported to support that yet.
If this is it for Derrick Rose, the former Chicago Bulls star will finish his NBA career having played 723 regular season games and 52 playoff games across 15 seasons
With the move, the Grizzlies will now have an additional roster spot open. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a strong candidate to have a roster spot filled after his strong 2023-24 campaign as well as his Summer League performances.
