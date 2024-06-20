All Grizzlies

Major Grizzlies, Rockets Trade News Amid Donovan Mitchell Rumors

The offseason is heating up as the NBA Draft approaches

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA Draft is right around the corner, meaning teams are discussing possible deals that would rearrange the current order. There have been several reports about teams looking to move up in order to select a preferred player, and Kelly Iko of The Athletic recently revealed what teams have been the most vocal in pursuing a deal for the Houston Rockets' third overall pick.

"There have been several teams that have expressed a desire to move to No. 3 but there are three teams, according to team and league sources that have been most vocal: Charlotte, Memphis and Portland," Iko wrote. "The Grizzlies and Hornets, in particular, have been rather aggressive in their hopes of acquiring the No. 3 pick, sources said."

Iko also added a very interesting note, saying the Rockets would prefer to deal that pick in a package that brings back a star like Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, but it seems likely the guard will sign an extension.

"Ideally, Houston would move the selection in a trade that would land a star player — and they have continued to keep tabs around the league, making calls and floating offers — but the reality is there just isn’t a lot of activity or movement on the star market," Iko wrote. "For example, Houston would love to add a player like Donovan Mitchell but recent reports suggest the All-NBA guard is likely to sign an extension to stay in Cleveland."

This changes things for a team like Memphis looking to move up, because Houston is unable to land a player like Mitchell, they could be more willing to listen to other offers for their pick.

