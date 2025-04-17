Major Ja Morant Injury Update Ahead of Grizzlies-Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies made a late comeback attempt in the second half against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, but the pairing of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler was too much, as their 75 combined points sent the Grizzlies packing back to Memphis. Now, on Friday night, the Grizzlies will face the Dallas Mavericks in a must-win situation.
After Dallas took care of the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the Mavericks and Grizzlies will matchup for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and the right to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. In the most important game of the season for the Grizzlies, major news has been revealed that could impact their chances of a victory Friday night.
According to The Daily Memphian reporter Drew Hill, Grizzlies star Ja Morant did not practice with the team on Thursday and is set to be a game-time decision for Friday's contest. After playing in only nine games the season prior, Morant has still found himself battling injuries this season, coming at the worst time with the season on the line.
At the end of the regular season, Morant appeared in just seven of the team's final 15 games. On top of having his lowest scoring average since his second year in the NBA, Morant appeared in his second-fewest games this season with 50.
With Morant being listed as a game-time decision, his status will be important to monitor in the lead-up to the game. Without him, the Grizzlies might find themselves out of the playoffs again despite being the second seed in the Western Conference at the All-Star break.
Related Articles
NBA Admits Mistakes in Grizzlies vs Warriors Game
Draymond Green's Message to Ja Morant After Warriors-Grizzlies
Grizzlies Players React to Controversial Finish in Warriors Play-In Game